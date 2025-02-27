“False and deliberate disinformation”: Indian Army on casualties in Akhnoor terror attack

New Delhi: Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Akhnoor region have launched extensive search operations following a terrorist attack on an Indian Army convoy in the Sunderbani sector near the Line of Control (LoC) on Wednesday.

The Army successfully repelled the assault, with officials confirming no casualties among the troops.

The attack occurred when terrorists targeted the convoy in a bid to disrupt military movements in the volatile border area. This prompted a large-scale cordon-and-search operation to locate and neutralise any remaining threats in the region.

Additional reinforcements have been deployed to secure the area, with authorities maintaining a high state of vigilance.

In the wake of Wednesday’s attack, unverified claims surfaced on social media suggesting Indian Army personnel had been killed.

One such post on X alleged casualties, but military officials have categorically denied these reports, labeling them as “deliberate disinformation.”

“Search operations are ongoing to ensure the area is cleared of any threats,” Indian Army said.