'False, fabricated narratives' in history books need to be rectified: J-K LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar, Oct 11 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday called upon writers to rectify "false and fabricated narratives" in history books and provide accurate, factually correct accounts challenging these "lies".

Speaking at the inaugural function of the Kashmir Literature Festival organised by Srikula Foundation at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) here, Sinha said, "Writers must do research and use critical proof to challenge and correct the misleading historical accounts." He also called for correcting the narrative regarding Jammu and Kashmir by identifying "misinformation" and countering it with verified facts.

During the colonial era and after independence, a certain group of writers "distorted our history to shape their ideological agenda", the lieutenant governor pointed out.

"Today, young historians must provide accurate and factually correct accounts, challenging those lies. In the last few years, new writers have tried to do justice to the injustice done to the history of India, which is an excellent initiative. Efforts are also being made to take Indian literature to the world, which is highly commendable," he added.

"For decades, a manipulated narrative was propagated here in Jammu and Kashmir. Writers and media figures grudgingly admit that, out of fear of terrorists and their ecosystem, they were forced to promote the narrative being pushed from across the border in the Valley," he said.

Asserting that the terror ecosystem has been dismantled, the lieutenant governor said now is the time to present the true narrative of Jammu Kashmir, "free from all bias and fear of gun, to strengthen the trust and accelerate socio-economic growth".

In his address, he highlighted the need to offer new perspectives and vision to readers in a rapidly evolving world, to meet unprecedented challenges and opportunities, and gain an understanding of nature, culture, and people's well-being.