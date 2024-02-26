False fire alarm at Mumbai high-rise; cops told to take action against caller

Mumbai, Feb 26 (PTI) A Fire Brigade official said a phone call received about a "blaze" in a high-rise residential building housing staffers of a Maharashtra government-run hospital in south Mumbai on Monday night turned out to be a false alarm as no such incident had taken place.

The official said they have asked the Mumbai police to take action against the unidentified person for raising a false fire alarm and causing panic.

He said the person at around 8.45 pm told them there was a "short circuit" in a flat on the 14th floor of the staff quarters building of state government-run GT Hospital.

As per SOP, they sent fire tenders to the spot, where no blaze or smoke was detected, said the official. PTI KK RSY