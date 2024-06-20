False news case in Noida: Bengaluru Police serves notice to YouTuber Ajeet Bharti

Bengaluru: Days after an FIR was filed against Noida-based social media influencer Ajeet Bharti for allegedly spreading false news about the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Bengaluru Police on Thursday served him a notice to join the probe, official sources said.

The case was registered against him based on a complaint by the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee.

On June 13, Bharti posted a video on his official X handle, wherein he falsely claimed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had stated in his speeches that he intends to bring back the Babri Masjid in place of the Ram Mandir. "This is a blatant lie and a gross misrepresentation of Gandhi's statements. Rahul Gandhi has never made any such statements in any of his speeches," the complainant said.

"A three-member police team from Bengaluru went to Bharti's residence in Noida to serve him the notice to join the probe in connection with the case registered against him," a police source said here.

Based on a complaint filed by Secretary of KPCC (Legal Cell) Advocate B K Bopanna, a case was registered against Bharti on June 15 under Indian Penal Code sections 153 A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc, and doing acts prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony) and 505 (2) (Statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) at High Grounds police station, a police official said.

In his complaint, Bopanna alleged that the "recent actions" of Bharti, a "self-proclaimed journalist and author", have resulted in spreading false information and fabricated propaganda, thereby creating enmity and discord among different religious communities.