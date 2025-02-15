Falsehood may cover truth for some time, but not for all times: Patnaik

Bhubaneswar, Feb 15 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly Naveen Patnaik on Saturday said that falsehood may cover the truth for some time, but not for all times.

Patnaik said this while addressing a function of a local television channel Nandighosha TV.

"Falsehood may cover the truth for some time, but not for all times. So, media should be the beacon of truth and highlight the successes and sufferings of common man despite pressures and challenges," Patnaik said.

Noting that social media is getting popular among the youth in the present day, Patnaik said one should guard against its abuses and misuses through spreading misinformation and fake news.

Patnaik, who was chief minister of Odisha from 2000 to 2024, said that the mainstream media should also brace up for the challenges and opportunities, because of, emerging technology, especially Artificial Intelligence (AI).

"So, the responsibility lies with the mainstream media to check facts, be the voice of the voiceless and strengthen the socio-democratic fabric of our great country," Patnaik said.

Stressing on the nomenclature of the private television channel 'Nandighosha', Patnaik said the very word has emotional links with lakhs of devotees of Lord Jagannath. The chariot of Lord Jagannath is known as 'Nandighosha', he said.

He said "Nandighosha TV will become the voice of the people and play a vital role in the development journey of Odisha." PTI AAM AAM RG