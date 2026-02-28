Families in UP anxious about loved ones in Middle East after US-Israel strikes on Iran

Lucknow/Jaunpur (UP), Feb 28 (PTI) After a joint military strike by the US and Israel on Iran triggered fears of a wider conflict in the Middle East on Saturday, many families in Uttar Pradesh are anxious about the well-being of their near and dear ones living in the conflict-hit region.

The US and Israel launched a major attack on Iran on Saturday, with the first strike reported near the offices of the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran responded by launching retaliatory military strikes targeting Israeli and American military bases across the region, including in Qatar, the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan.

Jai Pandey, a resident of New Bhagwati Colony in Jaunpur, said he is worried about his brother, Vishwajeet Pandey, working as country head of a multinational construction company in Bahrain.

“I called my brother to inquire about his well-being. He said a state of emergency has been declared in Bahrain following bombings by Iran. While the family is safe, they are afraid that the situation might turn bad after the attacks.” Bahrain earlier reported a missile attack targeting the US Navy's 5th Fleet headquarters in the island kingdom, though it did not share any further details.

An advisory issued by the Indian Embassy in Bahrain said, “In view of the current regional situation, all Indian nationals in Bahrain are advised to take due care, and follow news and advisories as and when issued by the Embassy and local authorities. Our Embassy is continuing to function as usual. Its 24x7 helpline number is 00973-39418071.” Many families in various parts of Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow, who have their loved ones living in the conflict-hit countries either for study or work, said they were anxious about their well-being.

“The reports are unsettling. It seems the entire Middle East is tense," Archana Joshi from Lucknow, whose daughter is settled in Dubai, told PTI.

“The airspace of many Middle East countries has been closed. Yet the airports are witnessing a huge rush as many people are anxious to get out of there," she told PTI.

The two airports in Dubai, the largest aviation hub, have shut down, while the UAE and Iraq have closed their airspace, hours after the US and Israel launched the joint attack on Iran.

India’s aviation watchdog DGCA has advised airlines to avoid airspaces of 11 countries, including Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, till March 2.

The countries are Iran, Israel, Lebanon, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait and Qatar.

Four flights to and from the Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport in Lucknow – Dammam-Lucknow, Lucknow-Abu Dhabi, Lucknow-Dammam, and Lucknow-Sharjah – were cancelled following the closure of the Dubai airspace, airport sources said.

Vashishtha Dubey, who runs a travel agency in Gorakhpur and Lucknow, has informed travellers that many flights from India to the Gulf nations have been cancelled, delayed, or rerouted.