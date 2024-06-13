Families of employees in Kuwaiti city say they got no official confirmation on status of their kin

Chennai, Jun 13 (PTI) Relatives of two Indians who were reportedly staying in the building where a fire broke out in the Kuwaiti city of Mangaf said on Thursday that they have not received any official confirmation on their status.

They had to rely on their friends and agents, they said, and urged the government to confirm their kin's status soon.

"Tuesday night was the last time I spoke to my husband. He didn't respond when I called him the following morning. I got scared and called his friend who replied that he too could not reach my husband," the wife of Sivasankaran Govindan said.

One of his friends informed her that a fire had broken out at the building in which Govindan was staying, and the agent who had got him the job in Kuwait too said that the fire was on the floor where her husband was staying, she told reporters at Royapuram here.

"We have not got any official confirmation from the government," she said.

Similarly, a relative of a driver named Raju in Kuwait said in Tiruchirappalli that she could not get any confirmation on her husband's condition.

She said that one of her husband's friends had said that he may have been shifted to a hospital but he could not confirm which hospital.

She urged the government send her a photo of Raju from the hospital by WhatsApp and to update her about his health status. PTI JSP ANE