Families of retired Arunachal govt employees to get health insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh

Itanagar, Aug 24 (PTI) Families of retired Arunachal Pradesh government employees will now get cashless health insurance coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh per year, officials said on Sunday.

The decision will ensure that those who dedicated their lives to public service continue to enjoy comprehensive healthcare benefits after retirement, they said.

The Directorate of Audit and Pension has already shared data of 11,415 pensioners who retired after June 2018 with the State Health Agency and Chief Minister Arogya Arunachal Yojana Society for providing the benefits, they added.

"Beneficiaries can verify eligibility using their PPO number and upload relevant documents online. Enrollment can be done through the official portal www.cmaay.com by selecting the 'State Pensioner' category. Required documents include a state pension ID card, Aadhaar card, and Aadhaar details of dependents," an official said.

Under the expanded Ayushman Bharat Yojana, senior citizens above 70 will be eligible for cashless treatment worth up to Rs 5 lakh annually, officials said, clarifying that dual coverage will not be permitted.

Pensioners and senior citizens must opt for either the state-run CMAAY or the centrally-funded Ayushman Bharat scheme, they said. PTI UPL UPL SOM