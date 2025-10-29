Families remember victims on 20th anniversary of 2005 Delhi blasts, pays tribute

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) Families of those who lost their lives in the 2005 Delhi serial bomb blasts gathered at Sarojini Nagar Market on Wednesday to pay homage on the 20th anniversary of the tragedy.

The families lit candles, offered flowers and observed a two-minute silence in memory of the victims who were killed in the explosions that had struck busy marketplaces ahead of Diwali that year.

Among those present was Dilshad Garden resident Kumari Manisha, who lost her parents and brother in the blast. Kuldeep Singh, a DTC bus driver who had removed a bag containing a bomb from his bus in 2005 —saving several lives but losing his eyesight in the explosion — also attended the event along with his wife.

Vinod Poddar, a resident of Lodhi Road, recalled losing his eight-year-old son in the tragedy, while his daughter suffered serious injuries. Poddar himself lost one of his legs.

Monica, now living in Meerut, lost her mother and daughter in the blasts. She was also among those who came to pay tribute.

On the occasion, the families renewed their demand to the government for a 2 per cent reservation in government jobs for the dependents of bomb blast victims.

Ashok Randhawa, president of the South Asian Forum for People Against Terror, said that several representations have been made to the Prime Minister's Office in recent years, but no action has been taken so far.

"We have again written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a 2 per cent job quota for the families of bomb blast victims and those killed in terrorist attacks. Such a step would help ease the pain of the affected families," Randhawa said.

The blasts ripped through busy markets on October 29, 2005, killing 62 people and injuring 210.