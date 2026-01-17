Families step out to enjoy outing on Kaanum Pongal day

Chennai, Jan 17 (PTI) Though 'Rekla' race in Mayiladuthurai and 'Jallikattu' bull taming sport in Alanganallur were the cynosure of all eyes on Kaanum Pongal on Saturday, hundreds of families undertook a mega outing visiting the scenic spots across Tamil Nadu, marking the conclusion of the four-day Pongal harvest festival in the state.

The Pongal festival celebrations commenced with Bhogi on January 14 and culminated with Kaanum Pongal today with thousands of families stepping out for an outing and dining to mark the occasion.

In Chennai, the beaches at Marina and Besant Nagar, and the Arignar Anna Zoological Park, popularly known as Vandalur Zoo, were among the favourite haunts of families.

According to an official, the Vandalur Zoo attracted about 1.2 lakh footfalls during the Pongal holidays, and it included 26,866 people on Kaanum Pongal day alone.

“To enhance visitor engagement, the zoo introduced several new attractions this year. Elephant feeding sessions and the 7D Theatre emerged as major crowd pullers. Lion and Deer Safari services, battery-operated zoo round vehicles were operated and all exhibits were open to visitors,” he said.

Four metal detectors were installed at the zoo entrance for screening the visitors, and frisking was carried out by police personnel.

Around 10,500 children under 8 years were provided with wrist tags for their safety and for easy identification, along with a parent contact detail, a release from the zoo said.

Visitor movement was monitored through a CCTV system from the control room and proper navigation instructions were provided to guide the crowd.

“A total of 65 numbers of uniformed forest staff, 100 police personnel, and 120 NCC, NSS & college students were deployed for crowd management and visitor assistance. Information and navigation boards were installed at key locations across the zoo, further enhancing the visitor experience,” the release said.

The Chennai police enforced traffic diversions and demarcated parking areas in view of Kaanum Pongal.

Over 16,000 police personnel have been deployed at the Marina beach, anticipating huge crowds in the evening.

In Srirangam, thousands of visitors flocked to the Tropical Butterfly Conservatory. PTI JSP JSP ROH