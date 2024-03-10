Families throng Keshopur borewell in hope to find missing kin

New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) As word spread about a "child" falling into a borewell at west Delhi's Keshopur Mandi on Sunday, families with a missing child thronged the spot in the hope that the one trapped inside could be their own.

Rescuers, after hours of effort, conjectured the person inside could be aged 18-20.

The news brought even more families, this time those that had someone in the same age group missing from their homes.

As more time passed, rescuers announced the person who had fallen inside was a fully grown man, aged around 30.

The development led the number of such expectants to swell even further.

Each of them, however, hoped that whoever was inside must come out safe.

Geeta Devi, 35, waited at a tea stall holding a photo of her son who had gone missing two days ago.

"I live in Vikaspuri. My neighbours told me that a child had fallen into a borewell. Since my 10-year-old son has also been missing for the last two days, I thought it could be him, so I came. Later, I got to know it was a man. I prayed for his well-being," she told PTI.

The man, who had fallen into a 40-foot-deep borewell at a Delhi Jal Board Sewage Treatment Plant, was pulled out dead at 2.59 pm after a nearly 12-hour-long operation on Sunday.

Police conjectured his age to be around 30 years.

How he entered the borewell room, and how he fell inside the borewell, is a matter of investigation, they said.

"The person was extracted from the borewell in more than 12 hours of operation. Unfortunately, he was dead. He appeared to be between 25 and 35 years old. We are trying to identify him," Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Vichitra Veer said.

Police said that it was around 1 am on Sunday that the Delhi Fire Service and police received information about the incident and different teams were rushed to the spot for a rescue operation.

Anita, 45, also rushed to the spot to find if the man in the borewell was her 30-year-old brother Sanjay alias Sanju, who had gone missing a week ago from outer Delhi's Ranhola area.

"My brother works as a labourer and used to come to this place with his friends to drink. I work near the Keshopur Mandi area. At around 9 am, when I came to work, a shopkeeper told me that someone had fallen inside a borewell. I came here running," she said.

"I sat here for five hours just to know if the person is my brother," said Anita, who waited with her mother.

"I will go to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (hospital) to know more about the man who was found dead," she added. PTI BM BM VN VN