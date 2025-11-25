Family alleges eyes removed from deceased's body at Barasat hospital

Kolkata, Nov 25 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's convoy was briefly stalled for around 15 minutes on Jessore Road here after relatives of a deceased person staged a protest alleging that one of his eyes had been removed while the body was kept in the morgue at Barasat Medical College, a senior police officer said.

The CM was returning from Bangaon in North 24 Parganas district after addressing a public rally there.

"The convoy got stuck on Jessore Road where relatives of a deceased person were staging a protest. They alleged that one of the eyes of the deceased had been removed at the morgue and sought the CM's intervention," the officer said.

Banerjee assured the family that a thorough probe would be conducted.

"If ADG South Bengal Supratim Sarkar gives me the details, I will get it done. He will collect it from the family tomorrow. After that, some basic inquiries will be conducted. I will give the deceased's mother a job. She will receive the appointment letter day after tomorrow. If anyone is found responsible for this incident, there will be an investigation," Banerjee said.

Senior police officers went to the spot to manage the situation and ensure the convoy could move safely, the officer said.

"An investigation into the allegation is underway, and the matter will be dealt with strictly if any wrongdoing is confirmed," he added.

The deceased was identified as 34-year-old Pritam Ghosh of Barasat Kazipara's 1 No. Railgate area.

The family discovered the missing eye when they arrived to collect the body, prompting them to stage the protest, he said. PTI SCH MNB