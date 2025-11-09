Family alleges medical negligence after woman dies of post-delivery infection

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 9 (PTI) The family of a woman who died due to a post-delivery infection at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College on Sunday alleged negligence on the part of the hospital authorities.

Shivapriya (26), wife of Manu from Karikkakam here, died while undergoing treatment for an infection, her relatives said.

Her brother Shivaprasad told reporters that Shivapriya had given birth to a baby boy on October 22 at the SAT Hospital and was discharged on October 25.

However, after returning home, she developed high fever and diarrhoea and was re-admitted to the hospital on October 26, he said.

As her condition worsened, she was shifted to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, where she was kept on ventilator support, the relatives said.

According to Shivaprasad, hospital authorities informed the family that the infection was caused by Acinetobacter bacteria affecting her lungs and bloodstream.

He alleged that the infection originated during her stay at the SAT Hospital and that the family has refused to accept the body until the authorities clarify the exact cause of death.

The relatives also claimed that several other patients at the SAT Hospital had contracted infections during the same period.

“The hospital is trying to put the blame on the family and wash its hands of responsibility,” Shivaprasad alleged.

A senior official at SAT Hospital, however, denied the allegations, saying there was no evidence that Shivapriya contracted the infection during her stay there.

“If the infection had started at the hospital, she would have shown symptoms before discharge. She had no such issues then, and no other patients have reported similar infections,” the official told PTI.

Meanwhile, BJP leader V Muraleedharan and party workers staged a protest in front of the hospital.

“Without ensuring the patient’s health condition, they discharged her. Later, when she was re-admitted, she was not given proper treatment,” Muraleedharan alleged.

He said the health sector in Kerala was “on a ventilator” and claimed that numerous cases of medical negligence had been reported from the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College.

“The family should get justice, and action must be taken against those responsible for Shivapriya’s death,” he said. PTI TBA TBA ROH