Family alleges minor Jharkhand girl held captive in Tamil Nadu, apprehends forcible marriage

Latehar (Jharkhand), Jan 22 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday directed the Latehar district administration to take cognisance of a media report about a minor girl allegedly held captive in Tamil Nadu with family members apprehending forcible marriage.

The girl's family submitted an application to Latehar Superintendent of Police, Kumar Gaurav, alleging that the resident of a village in the Latehar Sadar Block was held captive in the southern state and pleading for her safe release.

Kumar Gaurav told PTI that they have taken cognisance of the matter and an FIR has been registered.

“A special team will investigate the case, and the girl will be brought back safely. The entire matter is being closely monitored,” said Gaurav.

The police officer said that, as per the complaint of the victim’s family, the girl went to Tamil Nadu with some friends to work as a labourer. Nearly 15 days ago, while she was preparing to return home and had boarded a train, she was forcibly taken off it at Tiruppur station and taken to an unknown location.

The family alleged that her mobile phone access has also been restricted, and, during a video call, she was crying and seemed extremely frightened. Her family also alleged that all her money had been taken away, and she had claimed that if she could not escape, she might be forcibly married.

The family has appealed to the district administration and the state government to intervene immediately, free the minor girl from captivity, and bring her safely back home. PTI CORR ANB NN