Family alleges police brutality in autodriver's death, cops deny charge

Hyderabad, May 15 (PTI) The family of an autorickshaw driver here has alleged that he died after being assaulted by the police when he visited the police station following a dispute with his wife.

The police, however, denied the charge.

Mohammed Sadiq, brother of the deceased Mohammed Irfan (35), told media that the relatives of the latter's wife took him to the police station on Tuesday evening following a quarrel.

According to Sadiq, Irfan had vomited after stepping out of the police station and collapsed. He had earlier complained of chest pain.

Though Irfan was rushed to a nearby hospital, the doctors there referred the case to state-run Osmania General Hospital (OGH).

Sadiq further said they were informed at the OGH that his brother's heartbeat stopped and he passed away.

A police official on Thursday dismissed the allegation as "false" and said Irfan was never summoned to the station.

Irfan was allegedly living with his second wife and having an illicit affair with another woman. The relatives of these people turned up at the police station on their own on Tuesday night.

The victim appeared to have suffered a heart stroke, he said.

The preliminary report of post-mortem indicated a heart problem, he said, adding that the body has been handed over to the family members.