Family claims Sambhal Jama Masjid committee president faces life threat in jail

Sambhal: The family of Shahi Jama Masjid Management Committee president Zafar Ali, who was arrested in connection with the violence that broke out in Sambhal last year and sent to Moradabad Jail, has alleged that jail authorities are not allowing them to meet him and that his life is in danger.

Zafar Ali was arrested on Sunday in connection with the violence on November 24 last year that occurred during a court-ordered survey at the Shahi Jama Masjid in the Kot Garvi area of the city, resulting in the deaths of four people and injuries to at least 19 others, including several police personnel. The court was hearing a petition that claimed the mosque stood at the site of a Hindu temple demolished during the Mughal era.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Zafar Ali's elder brother, Mohammad Tahir Ali, claimed that the family members have been denied permission to visit him in jail.

"He is being treated as if he is a hardened criminal," he said.

Tahir Ali further alleged that Zafar's life was at risk inside the prison.

"He is 70 years old and even his medicines are not being allowed. The police are misbehaving and the administration has crossed all limits," he said.

He also claimed that Zafar Ali had fully cooperated with the administration in the investigation into the Sambhal violence, yet he was being punished.

"We have full faith in the court and hope that justice will be served," he said, demanding Zafar Ali's unconditional release.

Tahir Ali further alleged that Zafar Ali was supposed to appear before the commission investigating the incident on Monday but he was arrested and sent to jail as part of a conspiracy.

Zafar Ali had accused the police of being responsible for the violence, claiming in a press conference that City Police Officer Anuj Chaudhary and Sub-Divisional Magistrate Vandana Mishra were to blame and that the deaths were caused by police gunfire.