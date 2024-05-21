Family doctors advocates for sustainable living, environmental stewardship: Experts

New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) The Academy of Family Physicians of India (AFPI) on Tuesday highlighted the pivotal role of family doctors as the cornerstone of primary healthcare, saying their task goes beyond treating illnesses as they are advocates for sustainable living and environmental stewardship.

Advertisment

Family doctors are on the frontline, witnessing the health effects of environmental changes firsthand, Dr Raman Kumar, President of AFPI said on the occasion of World Family Doctor Day that was observed on May 19.

Celebrated under the theme 'Healthy Planet, Healthy People,' the spotlight this year is on the critical role of family doctors in addressing the health impacts of environmental changes, Dr Kumar said.

"According to recent statistics, the Earth's natural systems are under immense strain, with climate change alone contributing to a rise in communicable and non-communicable diseases," he stated, adding that besides treating illnesses, they are advocates for sustainable living and environmental stewardship.

Advertisment

The event was organised by the AFPI Delhi Chapter in association with Maharaja Agrasen Hospital, Punjabi Bagh, Delhi.

The experts emphasised that robust primary care system with family doctors at its core is more crucial than ever.

At the inauguration of the event, Dr Subhash Gupta, Chairman of Maharaja Agrasen Hospital Trust, said, "In an era where super specialisation dominates healthcare, we must recognise the invaluable role of family doctors. Your family doctor provides trusted guidance, ensuring you receive the right care at the right time. This sentiment aligns with a growing national trend." Dr Sunil Massand, a leading family doctor, emphasised that the healthcare sector is a significant contributor to carbon emissions. Family doctors, through preventive care and lifestyle interventions, play a pivotal role in reducing the need for resource-intensive medical treatments, thereby lowering emissions." The conference featured interactive workshops and panel sessions focusing on the latest trends in family medicine and primary care.

From the surge in respiratory illnesses due to pollution to the spread of vector-borne diseases with changing climates, their observations are vital in understanding and combating these environmental health threats, experts said.

Dr Vandana Boobna, the event organiser, said, "World Family Doctor Day is not just a celebration; it is a reaffirmation of our commitment to providing holistic and sustainable healthcare. As we navigate the complexities of modern healthcare, family doctors remain the bedrock of our health systems." PTI PLB DV DV