Family escapes unhurt after mob attack over witchcraft allegations in Meghalaya; nine held

Shillong, Oct 31 (PTI) A family in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district escaped unhurt after a mob of around 200 people attacked their residence, accusing them of practising witchcraft, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred around 9.30 pm on October 30 in Sohra's Khliehshnong area, when the house of one Ham Shangpliang was surrounded by an angry crowd that allegedly threatened to burn it down, placing the occupants in grave danger, a police statement said.

Upon receiving information, police teams along with magistrates from Sohra went to the spot and took measures to protect the residents.

Preliminary inquiry said the violence stemmed from claims made by a boy, who alleged that he had "visions" of Shangpliang and believed himself to be under a witchcraft spell (ai ksuid) cast by him.

The unverified claim reportedly sparked fear and mob mobilisation among locals, culminating in the attack.

Due to the aggression and size of the mob, police initially faced strong resistance in dispersing the crowd.

"To ensure the safety of those inside and create a safe corridor for evacuation, tear gas and stun grenades had to be used," SP Vivek Syiem told PTI.

Reinforcements, including personnel from the Special Operations Team (SOT) in Shillong, were later deployed to stabilise the situation.

Through coordinated efforts, the family of Shangpliang and two other families who had gathered at the residence for a death anniversary memorial service were safely evacuated.

In total, 22 people, including minors, were rescued and later taken to Shillong Civil Hospital for medical examination.

At least eight police personnel sustained injuries during the operation.

Following identification of the key instigators, nine persons were arrested on Friday, and a case has been registered at Sohra police station.

More arrests are expected as the investigation continues, officials said.

Police condemned the incident and urged citizens not to act on superstition or unfounded claims.

"Such acts of mob justice driven by superstition are dangerous and unacceptable. The law will take its course against those involved," the police officer said. PTI JOP MNB