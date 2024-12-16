Family feud over benefits ends in double murder in Andhra Pradesh

Nekarikallu (Andhra Pradesh), Dec 16 (PTI) A 28-year-old woman allegedly murdered her two brothers over fears that they might claim their deceased father’s employment benefits and assets, a police official said on Monday.

Advertisment

Palnadu District Superintendent of Police K Srinivasa Rao stated that Krishnaveni, from Nekarikallu village, allegedly strangled her elder brother Gopi Krishna (32), a police constable, and her younger brother (26) after intoxicating them.

"The sister killed both her brothers. Her father was a teacher, and she feared that her brothers would take control of his retirement benefits, house, and land," Rao told PTI.

Krishnaveni reportedly told the police that she killed her younger brother on November 26 and her elder brother on December 10. On both occasions, she got them drunk and then strangled them with her chunni (scarf).

Advertisment

According to the police, she disposed of their bodies in a local canal, using a two-wheeler to transport them with the help of her cousins. PTI STH SSK ROH