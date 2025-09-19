Family feud turns fatal: Man kills nephew, injures another in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) A 41-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his nephew to death and injuring his elder brother after a quarrel with their father in outer north Delhi, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on the night of September 14 at Guru Nanak Dev Colony, when Jitender, who lives with his elderly mother, attacked his nephews Akash Giri alias Rohan (28) and his elder brother Abhilash alias Rohit with a knife following a heated argument, they said.

“Rohan was rushed to the BJRM Hospital where he was declared dead. His brother Rohit sustained grievous injuries but survived,” DCP (Outer north) Hareshwar Swami said.

During investigation, police found that Jitender had a history of quarrels with his sister’s family.

“The family was visiting Uttarakhand about a month back when a quarrel took place between Jitender and Rohit, during which Jitender physically assaulted him. Following the altercation, Jitender forced Rohit to vacate his house,” the DCP said.

Rohit shifted to a nearby rented accommodation in Guru Nanak Dev Colony, creating strain in the family relations. On September 14 at about 10 pm, Jitender got into a heated argument with his brother-in-law Hari Giri, the father of Rohan and Rohit, the complainant.

When informed, Rohit and Rohan went to Jitender’s residence to intervene but the latter reportedly attacked both the brothers with a knife and fled from the scene, the DCP said.

Police registered a case under the relevant provisions of law and launched a search operation.

Based on CCTV camera footage and technical surveillance, the accused was traced and arrested. The knife used in the crime was also recovered, the officer said, adding that the accused has been remanded to judicial custody. PTI SSJ ARI