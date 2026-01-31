Family forced to carry body on pushcart, BJP failed healthcare system in Haryana: AAP's Dhanda

Faridabad, Jan 31 (PTI) AAP leader Anurag Dhanda on Saturday accused the BJP government in Haryana of failing the healthcare system, citing an incident where a labourer claimed that he was forced to carry his wife's body on a motorised pushcart after the hospital refused to provide transport.

In a statement, Dhanda said, "The most painful sight was that a 12-year-old son kept covering his mother's dead body lying on the cart with a cloth. This is not just an image; it is the harsh reality of the BJP government's failed healthcare system".

He said, "This scene is a mirror to the insensitive mindset of the BJP government in Haryana and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini." A video surfaced online, purportedly showing a man and his son carrying a woman's body in a motorised pushcart.

The family claimed that they had spent their savings on the woman's treatment and could not afford a private vehicle. They had requested the hospital to arrange for a vehicle to move the woman's body, but they refused.

Hospital officials, however, said that government ambulances aren't meant to transport bodies, and that hearse vans via the Red Cross are available but require a formal request.

Reacting to the incident, Dhanda said, where the government boasts through big claims and advertisements, forcing a poor man to carry his wife's body on a cart is nothing short of shameful.

"The statement by doctors at the civil hospital here that 'there is no arrangement to transport a dead body' directly exposes the government's failure and irresponsibility. The family had already spent all its money on treatment," he said.

Dhanda said that a private ambulance demanded Rs 700, which the family could not afford. This reflects the helplessness and misery of the poor under the BJP rule. He said that even after death, the family did not find peace.

"At the cremation ground, Rs 5,500 was demanded for the last rites, forcing the family to once again collect donations from people. The question is whether, in Haryana, even the death of a poor person has become a burden for the government," he claimed.

"Does Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini not see the pain of such families, or have sensitivities vanished after sitting on the chair of power?" he asked.

Dhandha claimed that official figures themselves prove how Haryana's healthcare system is running on "God's mercy." "Thousands of posts in the health department are lying vacant, with an acute shortage of doctors and nurses, due to which a single nurse is burdened with multiple patients," he said.

The AAP leader further said that there is such a shortage of beds that patients are forced to share them.

The ambulance system is also in a pathetic condition; in many districts, ambulances are old, damaged, or not fit to run. In a state with a population of 2.8 crore, healthcare facilities have been reduced to a mere formality, he claimed.

Dhanda accused the BJP government of being busy gaining applause by showing hospitals and medical colleges on paper, while the ground reality is that the poor are neither getting treatment nor dignity after death.

"Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has no concern for the people of the state, which is why such incidents keep coming to light, and the government continues to maintain silence," he further claimed.

He said that the Aam Aadmi Party clearly demands that the BJP government immediately fill all vacant posts, increase the number of beds in hospitals, fix the ambulance system, and ensure that no poor family ever has to face such inhuman conditions again.

The previous Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi had shown that with honest intent, free and quality healthcare services can be provided, he said.

"The people of Haryana want the same, not hollow promises and a heartless regime. If the BJP government does not correct itself, the people of Haryana will surely give a fitting reply at the right time," he added.