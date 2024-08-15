Family gets back bag containing Rs 25 lakh worth of gold left behind in cab

Mumbai, Aug 15 (PTI) A family managed to get back a bag containing gold worth Rs 25 lakh that was left behind in an aggregator cab in Jogeshwari in the western part of Mumbai, a police official said on Thursday.

The search for the bag started after 46-year-old businessman Nazir Ul Hasan approached Oshiwara police station on August 10 and filed a complaint about the missing ornaments, he said.

"As per Hasan's complaint, his family had travelled from Vasai in neighbouring Palghar district to Jogeshwari on August 9 in an Uber cab. After they alighted at Adarsh Nagar in Jogeshwari, the family collected the luggage but soon realised one piece was missing. A call to the driver of the cab did not elicit a proper answer and then he refused to respond," the official said.

"As part of our probe, we managed to find the cab driver's wife's phone number. She told us the bag was with her. We then went to her house in Vasai and recovered the bag, which contained 350 grams of gold ornaments valued at Rs 25 lakh. The bag and its valuables were handed over to Hasan," the official said. PTI DC BNM