Family in India is built on relationships rooted in affection, belongingness: Mohan Bhagwat

Gorakhpur, Feb 16 (PTI) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat here on Monday said that a family in India is built on relationships rooted in affection and belongingness, and bonds of attachment gradually develop within the family shortly after a child is born.

He said this at the Kutumb Sneh Milan organised by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Gorakhpur division at Baba Gambhirnath Auditorium in Taramandal as part of its centenary year celebrations.

Addressing the gathering, Bhagwat said that a family is not merely formed by a man and a woman living under one roof.

He emphasised that the family is the fundamental unit that shapes the next generation and imparts the training required to live in society.

Bhagwat said that the concept of family in India is unique as it is based on emotional belonging rather than transactional relationships.

"In many countries, relationships are often contractual in nature. In India, a child is born into a family and grows within it, while in some western societies, individuals become independent of the family at an early stage," he said.

He added that society functions because of the family system, which is also the basis of livelihood, business, savings and national wealth.

Citing the example of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, he recalled how people had voluntarily donated gold and valuables for the nation when appealed to do so, underscoring the strength of familial and social bonds in India.

Bhagwat said the family teaches individuals to think beyond personal needs.

"Social education, economic activity and cultural transmission from one generation to another take place within the family. The mother is the nucleus of the family and plays a key role in shaping future generations.

"This is how we understand the concept of Bharat Mata and we are sons of Bharat Mata," he said.

He said women in India are traditionally accorded the respect of a mother, except in the marital relationship.

"Our perspective is not merely ideological; it must reflect in conduct, and this begins at home. In our tradition, the family is greater than the individual, whereas in western thought, the individual is considered above the family. We regard marriage as a duty, not a contract," he said, adding that lack of values at home could lead to religious conversions.

He further said that the RSS could not have grown without the support of families.

"If you want to understand the Sangh, observe its shakhas, its swayamsevaks and their families. The organisation cannot be adequately described in words; it is understood through conduct," he said.

Bhagwat called for small-scale family gatherings two to three times a year to deliberate on social issues and remove misconceptions arising from western influence.

Highlighting the need for behavioural change beginning at home, he said, "Food, clothing, shelter, health, education and hospitality are the essential responsibilities of a family. The RSS volunteer must remain five steps ahead of society in conduct.

"'Panch Parivartan' should not remain confined to speeches but be reflected in daily life," he said.

The RSS chief also urged families to take responsibility for environmental protection at the household level.

"Save water, reduce plastic use and plant trees. Our language, attire, housing, food and worship should reflect our own traditions. Speak in the mother tongue at home, learn the language of the state you live in and adopt a language that can serve at the national level," he said.

He encouraged the use of traditional attire and food, displaying portraits of national icons at home, promoting swadeshi products and adhering to civic discipline.

Bhagwat suggested that families set aside one day a week for collective discussion -- from children to elders -- to build consensus and translate it into practice.

"Every day, we should think about and perform at least one good deed for society. Change in society becomes visible when it is reflected in the conduct of individuals and families," he said.

The programme witnessed participation from functionaries of 20 urban units of Gorakhpur along with representatives from Chauri Chaura and rural Gorakhpur. District, city, division and provincial office-bearers, visiting workers and their family members were also present.

Bhagwat will arrive in Lucknow from Gorakhpur on a two-day visit on Tuesday.

His itinerary, part of RSS' centenary, is a packed one with several organisational meetings and outreach activities lined up during the period, RSS functionaries told PTI.

Bhagwat's Lucknow visit will begin with organisational meets that will continue for most of Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the RSS chief will be visiting the Lucknow University campus to interact with students. He is also scheduled to interact with professionals from different walks of life at another event planned at Lucknow's Indira Gandhi Pratisthan, officials said. PTI COR ABN MAN KSS KSS