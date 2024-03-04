'Family' is INDIA bloc's new formula to abuse me, says PM

Chennai, Mar 4 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the opposition INDIA bloc's "new formula" to abuse him is to say he does not have a family but the people have rejected it by chanting in one voice that they belong to Modi's family.

Without naming Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of Chief Minister M K Stalin, Modi, in his address at the BJP's rally said the Supreme Court posed the DMK Minister "tough questions". Modi alleged that "insulting" the faith of crores of people is an identity of the dynasts.

The Supreme Court on Monday rebuked Udhayanidhi, also the DMK's Youth Wing Secretary, over his "eradicate Sanatan Dharma" remark.

The Prime Minister also welcomed the Supreme Court verdict on the JMM bribery case and said it would promote clean politics.

On RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav's jibe that PM Modi does not have a family, he said this was the INDIA bloc's "new formula" to abuse him. However, the people across the country said in one voice that they belong to the Modi's family, he added.

"Dynasty parties only think about their future whereas I work for everyone's future," he asserted.

Targeting Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK, he alleged that the state government did not do flood management during the severe inundation Chennai faced last December, but instead "managed" the media to send out the message that everything is fine.

Stating that he shares a longtime bond with Tamil Nadu, Modi claimed that some people in the state today are unable to stomach the BJP's growing popularity.

Speaking of development, the PM said that in the mission to build a developed India, the people of Chennai would play a very important role.

"Every time I come to Chennai I feel energised by the people. It is great to be here in this city which is full of life. Chennai is also a great hub of talent, trade and tradition," he added. PTI JSP SA VGN ANE