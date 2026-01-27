Family members block road in UP's Saharanpur over Delhi student's suspicious death

Saharanpur (UP), Jan 27 (PTI) The family members and relatives of a student from Delhi, who died under suspicious circumstances, blocked a road outside a college campus in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur on Tuesday, disrupting traffic for nearly two hours, police said.

The protest was held outside Guru Dronacharya Ayurvedic College in the Behat area, where the student was enrolled. The blockade led to long queues of vehicles and caused inconvenience to commuters on the Shakambhari-Sundarpur road.

Behat police station in-charge Akshay Sharma said the protesters were assured of a fair investigation and strict action against those found guilty.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Vishal (28), a resident of Delhi, who had taken admission in the first year of the college in December 2025. He died on Sunday night, following which his family and relatives reached the campus and staged a protest on Monday, alleging that he was murdered.

On Tuesday, the agitation intensified, with the family and supporters blocking the road. Police personnel from several stations were deployed at the spot to manage the situation and persuade the protesters to clear the blockade.

The family alleged they were initially told that Vishal had met with a minor road accident and was admitted to hospital. However, when they arrived from Delhi on Sunday night, they were informed that he had died under unclear circumstances.

Vishal's brother Arun alleged that some senior students from the 2024 batch had an enmity with him and were allegedly planning to harm him over a dispute involving a woman.

Vishal's brother Arun alleged that some senior students from the 2024 batch had an enmity with him and were allegedly planning to harm him over a dispute involving a woman.

In a complaint submitted to the police, Vishal's father Pate Bahadur, a resident of Budh Vihar in Delhi, alleged that his son was riding a motorcycle with two students of the 2024 batch at the time of the incident. While the incident was described as an accident, Vishal died and the other two students sustained only minor injuries, raising suspicion, he said.