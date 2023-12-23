Family members of fraud accused pelt stones at police in UP's Deoria

Deoria (UP), Dec 23 (PTI) Family members of absconding accused in a fraud case pelted stones here at the police party which had arrived to arrest him, resulting in injuries to policemen and damage to a government vehicle, a police official said on Saturday.

Circle Officer (City) Shriyash Tripathi on Saturday said that a case of fraud was registered against Shambhu Nath Gupta, a resident of Zaidpatti village of Baghauchghat police station area, in Ramgarhtal police station of Gorakhpur.

Late on Thursday evening, the police and cyber cell team of AIIMS police station of Gorakhpur reached Baghauchghat police station. At midnight, the Gorakhpur team along with the local police station reached Shambhu's house to arrest him, he said.

On this, his family members started making noise and taking an opportunity, the accused ran away and hid in the house. Hearing the noise, the villagers arrived and they started pelting bricks and stones at the police team.

Tripathi said that later the police arrested Gupta who was hiding in the house.

Security personnel Vaibhav Srivastava, Baghauchghat Sub-inspector Virendra Kumar, constables Shailendra Kumar, Ajit Chaudhary and Govind Singh Yadav were injured in the stone pelting.

Based on the complaint lodged by Inspector Akhilesh Kumar Arun of AIIMS police station, a case has been registered against Gupta, his mother Sugandhi Devi, wife Poonam Devi and sister Kiran in Baghauchghat police station, the CO said.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Singh, SHO of AIIMS police station in Gorakhpur, said that the police personnel suffered minor injuries. PTI COR NAV MNK MNK MNK