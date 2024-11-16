Advertisment
Family members of killed militants clash with police outside Silchar Medical College

A group of people from the Kuki tribes surrounded Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) in Assam and began a protest to block the transport of 10 bodies kept in the morgue since Monday. (Source: X @debanishachom)

Guwahati: Police resorted to lathi charge outside the Silchar Medical College Hospital (SMCH) on Saturday as family members of 10 militants killed in a gunfight with security personnel in Manipur's Jiribam district, clashed with the forces demanding that the bodies be handed over to them, officials said.

Family members of the 10 militants killed in a gunfight with CRPF personnel on Monday, were camping outside the hospital and demanded that the bodies be handed over to them.

Assam police officials tried to convince them that the bodies will be handed over to Manipur police and that they can take up the matter with them.

The agitated family members refused to accept the proposal and attacked police personnel by pelting stones in which several persons were injured.

Among the injured were four media persons, including a woman journalist.

The police lathi charged the protestors and the situation was brought under control after sometime with the family members agreeing that they will receive the bodies from Manipur police.

The authorities have decided that both Manipur and Assam police will airlift the bodies of the 10 militants to Churachandpur and the process has already begun.

