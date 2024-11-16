Family members of killed suspected militants clash with police outside Silchar Medical College

Guwahati, Nov 16 (PTI) Police resorted to lathi charge outside the Silchar Medical College Hospital (SMCH) on Saturday as family members of 10 suspected militants, killed in a gunfight with security personnel in Manipur's Jiribam district, clashed with the forces demanding that the bodies be handed over to them, officials said.

Family members of the suspected militants were camping outside the hospital and demanded that the bodies be handed over to them.

Assam police officials tried to convince them that the bodies will be handed over to Manipur police and that they can take up the matter with them.

The agitated family members refused to accept the proposal and attacked police personnel by pelting stones in which several persons were injured.

Among the injured were four media persons, including a woman journalist.

The police lathi charged the protestors and the situation was brought under control after sometime with the family members agreeing that they will receive the bodies from Manipur police.

The authorities have decided that both Manipur and Assam police will airlift the bodies of the 10 militants to Churachandpur and the process has already begun.

Ten suspected militants were killed in the gunfight with security forces after insurgents attacked the Borobekra police station in Jiribam district on Monday. PTI DG DG RG