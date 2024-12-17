Family members of official who died at BPSC exam centre demand govt job for his wife

Patna: Family members of an official, who died of a heart attack last week at an examination centre during Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) preliminary examination, on Tuesday demanded a government job for his bereaved wife besides other compensation.

Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh on Tuesday said the deceased official, Ram Iqbal Singh was a contractual employee hired by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB).

Singh was deputed as an additional examination centre of Bapu Pariksha Parisar.

The DM said the application submitted by family members has been forwarded so that they get necessary and adequate compensation.

"Family members of Ram Iqbal Singh met me yesterday and submitted an application in this regard. I have forwarded their application to the BSEB for necessary and adequate compensation," the Patna DM told PTI.

Iqbal Singh suffered a heart attack at Bapu Pariksha Parisar on December 13 when a group of candidates created a ruckus alleging that the question paper was leaked. His death has been blamed by the authorities on the delay, caused by the protests, in taking him to a hospital, and in an inquiry report slapping of murder charges against those who were responsible has been recommended.

Talking to PTI, Sunny Kumar, nephew of Singh, said, "He (Singh) was the sole breadwinner of the family ... I immediately rushed to the spot when I came to know that he suffered a cardiac arrest. I took him to the nearest private hospital and later to Nalanda Medical College and Hospital in Patna…where he died during treatment. Then, his last rites were performed in Patna on the night of December 13. I paid all expenses, from treatment to hiring an ambulance for taking his body to the cremation ground. Nobody from the district administration came to help us on December 13."

"He had no medical issues. We simply demand a government job for my aunt (wife of Iqbal Singh) besides other compensation. I personally met Patna DM in this regard on Monday and he assured me that the family would get necessary and adequate compensation", Kumar said.

Singh is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son, who studies in class nine.

"I just can’t believe that my brother is no more," said Prem Lata, younger sister of Ram Iqbal Singh.

"My brother had promised to come back to the village immediately after the exam…He will never come now," she said in a choked voice. "We urge the government to adequately compensate the family so that they can survive well," she said, adding that "Bhabhi (wife of Iqbal Singh) should be given some government job on the compensatory ground."