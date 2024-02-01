Family members of opposition leaders will vote for Modi: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Opposition leaders are expected to be critical of the interim Budget 2024-25 but their family members, particularly women, will vote for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as they have benefitted from government welfare schemes, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Thursday.

Singh, the Union minister of state in the Prime Minister's Office, said the equitable schemes rolled out by the Modi government have touched the hearts of every common Indian.

Earlier in the day, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a Rs 11.11 lakh crore spending on infrastructure and vowed to continue reforms as she resisted resorting to populist measures in the Modi government's last Budget before general elections, instead choosing to stay on the path of cutting deficit while bolstering measures for focus groups.

Several opposition leaders slammed the BJP-led central government for allegedly offering nothing to people in the interim Budget and said it was more of an "election gimmick" to woo voters, even though it has failed to honour the promises made to them on employment, price rise and farmers' income.

Speaking to PTI, Singh said, "The opposition is expected to oppose (the interim Budget) but in the heart of hearts they would always admit (otherwise). In fact, the kind of equitable schemes that have been rolled out by Prime Minister Modi, (they) have touched every common Indian's heart." "Even if an opposition leader, being a very loyal party man, has to oppose us, maybe his family members, at least the women, will vote for PM Modi because they have been the beneficiaries of free gas cylinders and pucca houses," the minister said.

He said the approach of the Modi government goes beyond politics and vote considerations.

"It has been reaching out to those who require benefits regardless of whether they voted for you (us) or not. That is going to make a difference," Singh said.

"This Budget is both inclusive and innovative. It demonstrates innovation in approach and thinking, as well as from the perspective of science and technology. The Budget addresses Indian conditions and requirements demographically, democratically, and also takes care of diversity," he said. PTI SKU DIV DIV