Family members of P V Narasimha Rao meet PM Modi, thank him for conferring Bharat Ratna on ex-PM

Hyderabad, May 7 (PTI) Family members P V Narasimha Rao met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Tuesday and thanked him for honouring the former PM with Bharat Ratna.

They met Modi at Raj Bhavan here Tuesday evening and the meeting lasted for about 30 minutes.

Narasimha Rao's son P V Prabhakar Rao, daughter and BRS MLC Vani Devi, Narasimha Rao's son-in-law K R Nandan, a retired IPS officer, and the former PM's grandson N V Subhash, also a BJP leader, were part of the meeting.

Sharing pictures of the meeting in a post on X, Modi said, "Upon reaching Hyderabad, had an excellent meeting with the family of our former PM, the respected scholar and statesman, Shri PV Narasimha Rao Garu. They thanked the Government of India for conferring the Bharat Ratna on Shri Narasimha Rao Garu.

"Our interaction was extensive and we talked about several subjects. The family members expressed joy on India’s progress in the recent years. We also spoke about the richness of Indian culture and traditions," the prime minister said.

Subhash said it was a gesture of thanks from Rao's family members to Modi for honouring him with the highest civilian award of the country.

Modi discussed various subjects, including travel, education, science and technology, finance, 'Sanatan Dharma' and today’s politics, said Subhash, a spokesperson of BJP in Telangana.

"It was a great feeling for all of us as we felt that we were interacting with our family member," Subhash added.

Modi arrived here Tuesday evening. and he will address election rallies in Telangana on Wednesday.