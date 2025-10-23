Family occasions bring Thackeray cousins together on successive days

Mumbai, Oct 23 (PTI) Amid buzz over a possible alliance, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and his cousin, MNS president Raj Thackeray met once again on Thursday during a family gathering.

It was the fifth meeting between the two leaders this month as their families gathered at the residence of Jaijaywanti, Raj's sister, on the occasion of `Bhaubeej' festival.

A day before, Uddhav had visited Raj's residence in Dadar to greet his aunt and Raj's mother Kunda Thackeray on her birthday.

Uddhav and Raj Thackeray have publicly come together on at least 10 occasions since July when they shared political stage for the first time after parting ways in 2005.

As on October 17, when Uddhav inaugurated the `Deepotsav' event organised by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, bonhomie between the the two families was on display on Thursday.

Raj Thackeray, younger of the two, quit the undivided Shiv Sena in 2005, blaming Uddhav for his exit, and floated the MNS.

However, following the drubbing their parties received in the Maharashtra assembly polls in 2024, both the leaders decided to put behind the acrimony and find a common ground for survival.

On July 5, they jointly addressed a rally to oppose the BJP-led Maharashtra government's decision to introduce Hindi as a third language in primary schools.

The coming together of the Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS ahead of the local body polls in Maharashtra, which are to be held before January 31, 2026, is very likely, leaders from both the parties have claimed. PTI PR KRK