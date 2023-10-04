Family of deceased man raises charge against scam-hit Karuvannur Cooperative Bank

Thrissur (Kerala), Oct 4 (PTI) The family of a physically challenged man who recently passed away here came out against the management of the scam-hit Karuvannur Cooperative Bank on Wednesday saying he hadn't received adequate funds for his treatment despite holding a deposit of lakhs of rupees in the bank.

Though the family had informed the bank that at least Rs five lakh was urgently needed for his treatment expenses, they received only a small amount from the bank, they alleged.

Shashi, a native of nearby Kolangat, succumbed to his illness late last month.

He reportedly held a deposit of several lakh rupees in the Karuvannur Cooperative bank, which has been in the news for alleged loan fraud and other irregularities that diverted crores of rupees belonging to account holders.

A family member of Shashi said she had informed the bank about their situation and the amount they needed for the treatment.

"We approached the bank saying the money was for the treatment and this was the amount we needed... If anyone verifies the bank records, they can come to know how much we got," she told the media.

Meanwhile, local Congress leaders and actor-turned BJP leader Suresh Gopi visited Shashi's family members at his home and consoled them.

The Enforcement Directorate, which is investigating the multi-crore scam, had last week arrested a local CPI(M) leader and Wadakkanchery Municipal Councillor P R Aravindakshan in connection with the Karuvannur bank fraud.

The agency also arrested a former employee of the Karuvannur cooperative bank, C K Jills, who allegedly syphoned off Rs 5 crore in bank funds.

The ED had earlier arrested Kiran P P and Satheesh Kumar P in connection with the alleged issuance of 'benami' loans from Karuvannur bank.

On September 11, CPI(M) leader and MLA A C Moideen was interrogated for over nine hours by the ED in connection with the probe.

The investigation into the alleged fraud, beginning in 2010, in the Thrissur-based bank stems from 16 FIRs registered by the Kerala Police (crime branch) in Thrissur. PTI LGK ANE