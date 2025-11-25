Family of decorated cop killed in anti-Naxal operation to get Rs 1 crore aid from MP govt

Bhopal, Nov 25 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday announced a financial assistance of Rs 1 crore to the family of Inspector Ashish Sharma, a decorated state police officer who was killed during a fierce encounter with Naxalites in adjoining Chhattisgarh last week.

Sharma was a member of Madhya Pradesh’s elite anti-Naxal unit Hawk Force and was posted at Balaghat, a Maoist-affected district.

The government also decided to appoint his younger brother, Ankit, as a sub-inspector in the District Police Force on compassionate grounds, an official said.

The cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, approved the financial assistance of Rs 1 crore to the family of Inspector (Special Armed Forces) Sharma, who was martyred on November 19 during an anti-Naxal operation in Chhattisgarh, the official said.

Sharma was a talented and courageous police officer who was twice awarded the President's Gallantry Medal. The slain Inspector was also awarded the Internal Service Medal by the Chief Minister in 2021 and the Inaccessible (Durgam) Service Medal in 2023.

He was granted an out-of-turn promotion by the state government in 2023 for displaying exemplary courage and bravery in the line of duty, the official added. PTI MAS RSY