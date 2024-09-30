Family of Delhi Police constable mowed down by car demands strict action against accused

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) The family of Constable Sandeep, who was mowed down and dragged by a car for about 10 metres in outer Delhi early Sunday, demanded strict action against the culprits responsible for his death.

The constable, a resident of Madina village in Sonipat district of Haryana, was on duty in plainclothes to prevent burglaries when he was hit by a car after admonishing the driver for rash driving.

"The incident is really shocking and the entire village is standing with Sandeep's family," said Dalbir Singh, a neighbour.

He said that the they were informed about the incident around 4 am on Sunday, after which Sandeep's cousin rushed to Delhi.

"He was a soft-spoken person and is survived by his wife, mother and a five-year-old son. We demand proper compensation for the family members," Dalbir added.

A former panch of the village, Satyavir, said that every single villager is standing with the victim's family.

"We got to know that Sandeep was chasing illegal alcohol suppliers and when he asked the car driver to stop, they mowed him down," he claimed.

He demanded that the Delhi government announce a proper compensation and a government job to one of the family member for financial support.

The incident occurred around 2.15 am near Veena Enclave when 30-year-old Sandeep was going towards Railway Road from Nangloi Police station during duty hours dressed in civilian clothes, police said.

When he noticed a car being driven recklessly, Sandeep told the driver not to do so, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Jimmy Chiram said.

Suddenly, the vehicle increased its speed and hit the constable's motorcycle from behind and dragged him for about 10 metres before hitting a parked car, he said.

Sandeep was immediately taken to Sonia Hospital and later shifted to Balaji Hospital in Paschim Vihar where he was declared dead.

An accused, Rajnish alias Sittu was arrested and a case has been registered against him in the matter, Chiram said.

According to the DCP, Rajnish had incited the driver to over speed as the constable had asked them not to drink in public.

Police teams have been formed and raids are being conducted in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to nab the accused driver, he said.

Meanwhile, the body has been sent for post mortem, he added.

