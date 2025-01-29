Family of delivery agent killed in Delhi's Subhash Nagar stage protest

New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) A day after a 25-year-old delivery executive was killed in a road accident in west Delhi, his family members and friends staged a protest outside the Tilak Nagar Police Station on Sunday, demanding justice and strict action against the accused driver.

Raising slogans, the protesters alleged that the accused had secured bail, as the case was registered under bailable sections. Some of them also threatened to block the road and disrupt traffic if their demands were not met. A heavy police presence was deployed outside the police station to maintain law and order.

Hem Shankar, a resident of Raghubir Nagar, was killed early Saturday after a car allegedly rammed his electric scooter from behind near the Subhash Nagar Metro station on the Najafgarh-Rajouri Garden Road.

Police said they received information about the accident around 3.30 am and found both vehicles at the spot. Hem, who worked with a quick e-commerce platform and was the sole breadwinner of his family, was declared dead at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital.

The accused, Mohit Kumar (27), a Najafgarh resident working as an MCD contractor, was detained at the scene, and his vehicle was seized. Senior officers said the entire matter is under investigation. PTI BM AMJ AMJ