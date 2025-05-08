Family of detained BSF constable gripped by anxiety amid Indo-Pak tension

Rishra (WB), May 8 (PTI) Amid escalating border tension between India and Pakistan, the family of BSF constable P K Sahu, who was detained by Pakistan Rangers after inadvertently crossing the international border, remains anxious about his safety.

Sahu’s wife Rajani expressed concern that the heightened tension between the two countries may impact efforts to secure her husband’s release.

Forty-year-old Sahu, posted in Punjab's Ferozepur sector, inadvertently crossed the international border on April 23 and was subsequently taken into custody by Pakistan Rangers.

Speaking to reporters at their Rishra residence, Rajani, who had earlier travelled to Pathankot and Ferozepur to meet BSF officials, said she had been given assurance that the matter was being taken seriously and efforts were underway through official channels.

“After my return from Pathankot, I had hoped that my husband would return soon. When the Pakistani Rangers were detained on the Indian side, we had hoped that he would be released soon. But now, with a war-like situation, we don’t know what will happen,” she said at her residence here.

Sahu was detained a day after a deadly terror attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam claimed the lives of 26 individuals, mostly tourists.

Rajani now wants to seek West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s intervention to ensure that her husband’s case is expedited at the highest levels.

“We just want someone to listen. I believe that our chief minister may be able to help or at least raise our concerns with the Centre,” she said.

Shaw’s father Bholanath echoed the family’s emotional turmoil.

“We are not watching the news anymore. All we want is our son's safe return. It’s the government’s responsibility to bring him home,” he said.

As the border situation remains tense, Sahu’s family continues to wait for a resolution, holding onto hope and faith.

In a strong retaliation to the Pahalgam massacre, India's armed forces early Wednesday destroyed nine terror sites, including those of Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), using deep strike missiles in a 25-minute-long "measured and non-escalatory" mission.

India on Thursday said it foiled Pakistan military's attempts to attack 15 places in Northern and Western India using missiles and drones, and destroyed a Pakistani air defence system in Lahore as tensions between the two sides mounted amid fears of a wider conflict. PTI PNT NN