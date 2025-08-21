Family of five found dead in Hyderabad, suicide suspected

Hyderabad, Aug 21 (PTI) Five members of a family from Kalaburagi district of neighbouring Karnataka were found dead at their residence here on Thursday and are suspected to have died in a suicide pact, police said.

The deceased include a 60-year-old man, his 55-year-old wife, son-in-law, daughter and two-year-old granddaughter, they said.

Neighbours alerted the police about the incident on Thursday morning, and a team from Miyapur police station reached the spot.

They are suspected to have taken some poisonous substance and died by suicide, a senior police official told PTI.

Based on preliminary investigation, the official said it seems the man had taken loans and was facing financial problems.

The family had shifted to Hyderabad in 2019 and were residing in the Maqtha area for the last two years in a rented house.

Further details are being verified. The bodies were shifted to a hospital.