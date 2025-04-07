Family of former BJP MLA Devender Rana meets Amit Shah in Jammu

Jammu, Apr 7 (PTI) The family of former BJP legislator Devender Singh Rana on Monday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Raj Bhawan here, an official said.

Rana, 59, passed away at a private hospital in Haryana’s Faridabad in October last year after a prolonged illness, a few weeks after he won Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls from Nagrota seat.

He had earlier won the seat on the National Conference ticket in 2014 before switching over to the BJP in 2021.

Rana’s wife Gunjan Rana accompanied by two daughters, Devyani and Ketki, met Shah in presence of Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, the official said.

Rana’s daughter Devyani was nominated as vice-president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) in J&K and is likely candidate of the party from Nagrota constituency which fell vacant after Rana’s death.

Rana's son Adhiraj Singh was not accompanying his family to meet the home minister who had reached Jammu Sunday on a three-day tour and left for Srinagar this evening.