Family of four die due to suspected LPG cylinder leak in Mysuru

Mysuru (Karnataka), May 22 (PTI) A family of four were found dead in their house in Yaraganahalli here on Wednesday, allegedly due to a suspected LPG cylinder leak, police said.

Advertisment

The deceased have been identified as Kumaraswamy (45), his wife Manjula (39) and their children Archana (19) and Swathi (17), they said.

Police said that all four members of the family people died due to suffocation, after allegedly inhaling the gas that is suspected to have leaked from an LPG cylinder.

According to the police, the victims had recently been to Chikkamagaluru to attend the wedding of a relative and returned home on Sunday evening. Since their return, neither their neighbours nor relatives heard from them.

Advertisment

When the family did not respond to phone calls made by relatives, they turned suspicious and requested their contacts in Mysuru to check on them.

When they went to Kumaraswamy's house, the door of the house was found closed from inside and when they forced open the window, they found the bodies lying inside the room, a senior police officer said.

Kumaraswamy washed and pressed clothes for a living, and used to heat an iron box using an LPG cylinder, he said.

"Since the house was small, with small windows that were closed, there was no proper ventilation, which would have aggravated the situation leading to suffocation due to a suspected gas cylinder leak," he added. PTI AMP ANE