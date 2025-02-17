Family of four found dead at apartment in Mysuru

Mysuru (Karnataka), Feb 17 (PTI) A family of four members were found dead at an apartment here on Monday, police said.

The incident happened in Vishweshwaraiah Nagar in the city.

The deceased have been identified as Chetan (45), his wife Rupali (43), and their son Kushal (15) and Chetan's mother Priyamvada (62) they said.

Citing preliminary investigation, a senior police officer said that Chetan may have fed his family members with poison and killed them before hanging himself. However, the exact reason behind their death is yet to be ascertained, police said, adding a detailed investigation into the incident has been launched.