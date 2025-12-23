Family of four found dead at home in Kerala

Kannur (Kerala), Dec 23 (PTI) Four members of a family have been found dead at their home in this north Kerala district, police said here.

The bodies of a 38-year-old man, his 60-year-old mother, and his two children, aged five and two, were discovered on Monday at their residence in Ramanthali, they said.

Preliminary reports indicate the man and his mother were found hanging, while the young children were found on the floor.

The Payyanur police said they are investigating the case. PTI COR TGB ADB