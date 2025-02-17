Family of four found dead in apartment in Mysuru

Mysuru (Karnataka), Feb 17 (PTI) A family of four members were found dead at an apartment here on Monday, police said.

The incident took place in Vishweshwaraiah Nagar in the city. The deceased have been identified as Chetan (45), his wife Rupali (43), and their son Kushal (15) and Chetan's mother Priyamvada (62) they said.

According to the police, in a death note recovered from the spot, it was stated that no one should be held responsible for the deaths and requested authorities to not trouble any of their family members for it.

Chetan claimed that he was under financial distress since they had recently purchased two flats at Sankalp apartment and had taken loan for it. He further mentioned that he did not have the money to repay the loan which police suspect could be the reason for taking such an extreme step.

Citing preliminary investigation, a senior police officer said that Chetan may have fed his family members with poison and killed them before hanging himself.

"We suspect that he might have fed them poison and then smothered them. But this is only our suspicion and there is not clarity yet on the exact cause of death. We are awaiting autopsy and Forensic Science Laboratory reports to ascertain the exact cause of death," he said.

Later, addressing reporters here, Mysuru Police Commissioner Seema Latkar said that at Sankalp apartment in Vidyaranyapura limits here a family of four has died. They were living in two separate flats. While mother resided in one, Chetan, his wife and their son were living in another.

According to the official, Chetan is basically from Gorur in Hassan, while his wife is from Mysuru. Chetan had called his brother (Bharath) in US, who in turn called Rupali's parents to check on them and when they visited the apartment, the incident came to light. Police visited the spot on receiving information.

Chetan was a mechanical engineer and he worked in Dubai before shifting to Mysuru in 2019. He was a labourer contractor here who used to send labourers to Saudi Arabia using online process, she said.

To a query about the cause of death, she said the Forensic Science Laboratory and scene of crime officer's (SOCO) team are ascertaining and she would be able to tell after getting their opinion.

"Yesterday (Sunday) the family had gone to a temple in Gorur and had dinner at Chetan's in-laws place at Kuvempu Nagar in Mysuru," she added.

"The nature of death of all the four are still under investigation," she said.