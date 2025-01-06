Family of four found dead in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Jan 6 (PTI) Four members of a family, including two children, were found dead at their rented home here, police said on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Anup Kumar (38), his wife Rakhi (35), and their two children aged 5 and 2.

According to police, the couple was found hanging in the house this morning. The cause for the extreme step is yet to be ascertained.

The family, hailing from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, was residing at the current address for about two years now.

Anup Kumar worked as a software consultant at a private firm.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), Shekhar H Tekkannavar said they have informed the family of the deceased.

A case has been registered and investigation is on, the officials said. PTI KSU ROH