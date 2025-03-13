Family of four found dead in Chennai

Chennai, Mar 13 (PTI) Four members of a family including two teenage sons were found dead in their residence here on Thursday, police said.

The bodies of the doctor-advocate couple and their two sons were found in two separate rooms, police said and added that they could have ended their lives by hanging.

The incident came to light after the doctor’s driver came for work today and getting suspicious, informed the police who upon opening the door found the doctor Balamurugan, 52, and his wife Sumathy, 47, in one room and their sons in another room of the residence in Anna Nagar.

The Thirumangalam police who have registered a case suspect it to be suicide reportedly due to mounting debts. Further investigation is on. PTI JSP ADB