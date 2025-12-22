Family of four found dead in Kerala home

Kannur (Kerala), Dec 22 (PTI) Four members of a family were found dead in their home in Ramanthali in this north Kerala district on Monday night, police said here.

The bodies of a 38-year-old man, his 60-year-old mother, and his two children, aged five and two, were discovered around 8 pm, they said.

Preliminary reports indicate the man and his mother were found hanging, while the young children were found on the floor.

The Payyanur police said they are investigating the case. PTI