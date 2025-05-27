Family of four found hanging in Kerala's Vakkam

Thiruvananthapuram, May 27 (PTI) A family of four, including a father, mother, and their two children, was found dead at their house in Vakkam on Tuesday, police said.

They were found hanging inside the house on Tuesday morning, according to police.

The deceased have been identified as Anilkumar (55), his wife Sheeja (50), and their two sons, both in their twenties.

Police said that, prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide.

"It is suspected that Anilkumar was facing financial issues. An investigation is underway. No suicide note has been recovered from the house thus far," a police official said.

The incident came to light after neighbours entered the house, as none of the family members had been seen outside, police added.