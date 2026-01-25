Family of late Achuthanandan welcomes Padma Vibhushan honour

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 25 (PTI) Family members of late Marxist veteran and former Kerala Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan on Sunday expressed joy over the Padma Vibhushan being conferred on him posthumously.

Achuthanandan, a founding member of the CPI(M), passed away in July last year at the age of 101.

"The honour given to my father is very valuable, and we are happy to accept it," his son V A Arun Kumar said.

He said the family is yet to fully come to terms with Achuthanandan's demise.

"People from across Kerala still visit the memorial. The love people have for him still exists as fresh. Some still come and mourn, which also makes us sad," he said.

When asked whether such an honour was expected, Arun said that as a son, he is always happy to see his father being recognised.

"He was a man who took part in and led the freedom movement. Such honours should happen, and we always hope for them," he said, adding that it is a happy moment for the family.

"He lived his life for the people and the country. Such recognition gives us happiness," he said.

A lifelong champion of workers' rights, land reforms and social justice, Achuthanandan served as Chief Minister from 2006 to 2011. He was elected to the state Assembly seven times and served three terms as Leader of the Opposition.

Born on October 20, 1923, in Punnapra village in Alappuzha district, Achuthanandan's early life was marked by hardship and poverty. He entered politics in the 1940s, inspired by Communist leader P Krishna Pillai, and represented Alappuzha at the Communist Party conference in 1943.

During the 1946 Punnapra-Vayalar uprising, he went underground, was later arrested, and allegedly subjected to severe torture. Despite this, he returned to active politics.

He joined the party's state committee in 1956 and went on to hold key positions at the national level.

In 1964, he was among the leaders who split from the Communist Party to form the CPI(M), a landmark moment in Indian Left politics.

He joined the party’s central committee the same year and became a Politburo member in 1985.

Known for his integrity, sharp speeches in colloquial Malayalam and uncompromising stand against corruption, land encroachments and abuse of power, Achuthanandan remained widely respected even in his later years.

He was regarded as a straight-talking leader who consistently raised his voice on public issues, including environmental protection and women's rights.

On Republic Day eve, the Central government announced 131 Padma awards for 2026, including five Padma Vibhushan. PTI SA