Family of late Congress leader meets Kerala CM, submits petition

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 18 (PTI) The family members of former Wayanad District Congress Committee (DCC) treasurer N M Vijayan, who died by suicide allegedly distressed by certain actions of the party, met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Thursday.

After handing over a petition to the chief minister, the deceased Congress leader's daughter-in-law Padmaja said they had discussed their problems with him.

She added that the CM had encouraged them, telling them not to lose heart but to stay strong and move forward with confidence.

She said she was certain that all their concerns would definitely receive support from the government.

"He spoke with care and understanding," Padmaja told reporters here.

She also petitioned the CM about the alleged cyberbullying and unnecessary propaganda directed against her, and said she had received an assurance that action would be taken against those involved.

The meeting came days after Padmaja allegedly attempted to take her own life by injuring her wrist.

She had made the attempt alleging that financial assistance promised by the Congress following her father-in-law's death last year-- a tragedy which had also claimed the life of his son, Jijesh -- had still not been delivered.

Vijayan, 78, and his son, 38, allegedly consumed poison after running into debt.

The family claimed he had borrowed heavily for party activities and ended his life when he was unable to repay.

Following the incident, the Congress had assured the family that it would take responsibility for the liabilities. PTI TGB TGB KH