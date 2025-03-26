Family of man arrested for killing lover's husband seeks capital punishment for him

Lucknow/Auraiya (UP), Mar 25 (PTI) The family of a man arrested in connection with the killing of his lover's husband in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya district on Tuesday demanded capital punishment for him and said that they would not try to get him released from jail.

Barely 15 days after he got married, 25-year-old Dilip Yadav was killed by a contract killer allegedly hired by his wife Pragati Yadav and her lover Anurag alias Manoj in Auraiya. Pragati and the contract killer, Ramji Chaudhary, have also been arrested.

Anurag's brother Aalok told reporters that he should face strict action.

"Nobody from our side will try to get him released from jail. He has committed an act which should be condemned. He should be given capital punishment. Strict action should be taken against him," Aalok said.

Anurag's sister said, "If my brother is involved in the crime, he should be put behind bars." She said the family was not aware of Anurag's relationship with Pragati.

Dilip was found injured in a field on March 19. He succumbed to his injuries in a hospital on March 21, according to police.

Pragati and Anurag paid Rs 2 lakh to Chaudhary to kill Dilip, police said.